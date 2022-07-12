site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: On bench versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
Yastrzemski is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Yastrzemski will once again take a seat with Arizona sending out a left-handed pitcher in Dallas Keuchel. Austin Slater will man center field and bat leadoff Tuesday for the Giants.
