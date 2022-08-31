Yastrzemski is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus San Diego, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Yastrzemski has a .303 OPS and 36.4 percent strikeout rate over his past 15 games and will head to the bench Tuesday with southpaw Blake Snell pitching for the Padres. Austin Slater will take over in center field and bat leadoff for the Giants.
