Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.

Austin Slater, Luis Matos and Michael Conforto will start across the outfield for the Giants with left-hander Tommy Milone set to toe the slab for Seattle. Yastrzemski carries a .635 OPS in 51 plate appearances this year versus lefties, compared to an .859 OPS in 174 plate appearances against righties.