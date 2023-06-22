Yastrzemski (hamstring inflammation) is not in Thursday's lineup against the Padres, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
MRI results showed minor inflammation in his left hamstring but no strain, so Yastrzemski is considered day-to-day. Luis Matos is starting in right field while Bryce Johnson starts in center.
