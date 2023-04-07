Yastrzemski went 1-for-6 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 16-6 win over the White Sox.
Yastrzemski was able to contribute in the Giants' five-homer barrage, going deep in the fifth inning off White Sox starter Lance Lynn. Through six games this season, Yastrzemski is hitting .240 with two homers, three doubles, five RBI and six runs scored across 27 plate appearances. He's enjoyed an everyday role so far, though it's important to note the Giants haven't faced a left-handed starter yet.
