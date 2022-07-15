Yastrzemski went 0-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored in Thursday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Brewers.

All three of Yastrzemski's stolen bases this year have come in July. The outfielder walked, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball in the third inning, then stole third as the ghost runner in the 10th. He's gone 7-for-42 (.167) in 14 games in July, which has seen him occasionally sit out versus left-handed pitchers. For the season, Yastrzemski is slashing .232/.331/.403 with eight home runs, 34 RBI and 40 runs scored in 79 contests.