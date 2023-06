Yastrzemski (side) is starting in center field and batting seventh Tuesday against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Yastrzemski will return to the lineup ahead of the Giants' three-game series in Colorado, starting in center field after missing Sunday's contest with the Orioles. The 32-year-old has recorded at least one hit in nine out of his last 10 games, batting .324 with six extra-base hits, including a homer, over that stretch.