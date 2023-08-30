The Giants activated Yastrzemski (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. He'll start in right field and bat sixth in the Giants' series finale with the Reds, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Yastrzemski has been on the shelf for the last month with a strained left hamstring, but he's rejoined the Giants after skipping a rehab assignment. He'll get regular looks in the outfield, especially against right-handed pitching. Outfielder Luis Matos was sent down to Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.