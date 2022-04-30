Yastrzemski (illness) has returned to San Francisco, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Yastrzemski was quarantining in Washington after testing positive for COVID-19 during the Giants' road series against the Nationals, but his return to the Bay Area suggests that he's trending in the right direction. It's not yet clear when he'll rejoin the team or return to game action, but Luis Gonzalez and Austin Slater should continue to see most of the playing time in center field while Yastrzemski is sidelined.
