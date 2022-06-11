Yastrzemski is not in Saturday's lineup against the Dodgers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Yastrzemski will head to the bench with lefty Clayton Kershaw on the hill for the Dodgers. He could appear off the bench as a pinch hitter once a righty comes into the game.
