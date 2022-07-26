Yastrzemski (calf) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Yastrzemski is dealing with calf soreness and has been out of the lineup since Friday, though he may not have started Tuesday regardless of the injury since lefty Tyler Gilbert is pitching for Arizona. The calf doesn't appear to be a serious concern since Yastrzemski made an appearance off the bench Monday. Austin Slater will man center field and bat leadoff.