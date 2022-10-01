Yastrzemski went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk, two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

He's homered four times in his last 10 games, and he's added a double in three of those contests as well. It's a strong push to the finish line for Yastrzemski, who has had his ups and downs throughout 2022. That's most evident in his .214/.306/.390 slash line, though he's added 16 homers, 30 doubles, 54 RBI, 71 runs scored and five stolen bases while providing solid defense around the Giants' outfield.