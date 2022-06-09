Yastrzemski went 3-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Rockies.
Yastrsemki was the only Giant to record multiple hits in the contest. Prior to Wednesday, he was mired in an 0-for-11 skid with two walks and five strikeouts, so it was encouraging to see him snap the slump. The outfielder has posted a solid .288/.395/.471 slash line with five home runs, 21 RBI, 29 runs scored and 13 doubles, though he was also caught stealing on his only attempt through 46 games this year.
