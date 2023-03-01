Yastrzemski (knee) is taking a day or two off as a precaution, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Yastrzemski was scratched from the lineup Tuesday due to right knee soreness, but the outfielder tells Slusser he's unconcerned about his status going forward. The 32-year-old is expected to be a regular against right-handed pitching in 2023, and the Giants aren't going to take any risks in the early part of the exhibition season.