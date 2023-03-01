Yastrzemski (knee) is taking a day or two off as a precaution, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Yastrzemski was scratched from the lineup Tuesday due to right knee soreness, but the outfielder tells Slusser he's unconcerned about his status going forward. The 32-year-old is expected to be a regular against right-handed pitching in 2023, and the Giants aren't going to take any risks in the early part of the exhibition season.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Scratched from lineup Tuesday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Agrees to avoid arbitration•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Homers during loss•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Stays warm Friday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Knocks 15th long ball•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Two extra-base hits•