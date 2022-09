Yastrzemski went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored Thursday against the Rockies.

Yastrzemski laced a double in his first plate appearance and came around to score. He added a solo home run in the sixth inning, his 14th of the season. Yastrzemski had gone 33 games without a home run, but he now has two home runs across his last three starts -- aided by Coors Field. For the season, he has a .210/.303/.377 line across 508 plate appearances.