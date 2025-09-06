Devers went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a walk Friday in an 8-2 win over the Cardinals.

Devers clubbed his 31st homer of the season and his 16th as a member of the Giants. The star infielder now has six long balls in his last nine games as well. Devers is looking to wrap up the year on a high note -- he's slashing a robust .298/.397/.628 with 12 big flies, four doubles and 26 RBI over his last 141 trips to the plate since the beginning of August.