The Giants recalled Okert from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

With Sacramento's season coming to an end Monday, the Giants will bring Okert aboard along with fellow Triple-A hurlers Pierce Johnson and Casey Kelly to provide some bullpen depth throughout September. Okert has pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level this season, but made 44 appearances with the Giants in 2017 and posted a 5.67 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 27 innings.

