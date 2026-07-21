Giants' Willy Adames: Cranks clutch homer Monday

Adames went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run against the Royals in a loss Monday.

Adames' lone hit was a huge one, as he belted a two-run homer to right-center field with two outs in the ninth inning to tie the game. However, the Royals were able to recover and notch a walk-off win in the bottom of the frame. Adames has opened the second half in fine form, contributing three homers and seven RBI over four contests. He's up to 18 home runs through 96 contests on the campaign, giving him a reasonable shot to reach the 30-homer mark for a third straight season.