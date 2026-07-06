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Giants' Willy Adames: Scores twice in defeat

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Adames went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Rockies.

Adames singled in the second inning before coming around to score, and he drew a walk in the sixth before scoring again. The 30-year-old shortstop has recorded at least one hit in seven of his last nine outings, batting .313 with six runs scored, three RBI, a home run and a stolen base in 36 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .232/.279/.428 with 43 runs scored, 34 RBI, 14 long balls and two stolen bases across 355 plate appearances this season.

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