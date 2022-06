Gimenez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and an additional run scored during Friday's 6-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Gimenez entered Friday's contest with a .322/.394/.492 slash line through 17 games in June, and he only improved those numbers during the loss to Boston. Overall this year the 23-year-old has an .869 OPS with eight home runs, 34 RBI, 24 runs and six stolen bases in 57 contests.