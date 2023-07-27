Gimenez went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Royals.

Gimenez hit second in this contest, and he could have a chance to get more time in that spot following the trade that sent Amed Rosario to the Dodgers. It's been a productive July for Gimenez on the basepaths, as he's logged eight of his 16 steals over his last 20 contests despite slashing .240/.321/.453 for the month. Aside from an uptick in power, that's not all that different from his .241/.311/.385 slash line for the year, so he may need to be more consistent to stay in the No. 2 spot.