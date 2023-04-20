Gimenez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.

Gimenez has logged three steals over his last six games despite going 4-for-20 (.200) with two walks and a hit-by-pitch in that span. The second baseman hasn't show hesitation on the basepths with six thefts through 19 contests, and he's yet to be caught stealing this season. He's also slashing a solid .278/.350/.389 with a home run, five RBI, 18 runs scored and five doubles over 81 plate appearances. The one knock on Gimenez from a fantasy perspective is that he has often been batting in the bottom half of the order, though he hit second Wednesday with Amed Rosario (back) out.