Gimenez went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Rays.

Gimenez went 18 games without a steal, though his chances were a bit limited since he got on base at a .275 clip in that span. The second baseman is still seeing most of the playing time at the keystone, though he's regularly batted sixth for nearly three weeks after often hitting second. Gimenez has 15 steals in 18 attempts, five home runs, 45 RBI, 43 runs scored and a .252/.304/.339 slash line through 89 contests this season.