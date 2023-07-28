Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.

It's the first multi-hit game for Gimenez since July 18 -- he'd gone just 4-for-26 (.154) in seven games prior to Thursday's contest. He opened the scoring against the White Sox with an RBI double in the first inning before adding a stolen base in the seventh, improving to 17-for-20 in steal attempts this year. While Gimenez has remained productive on the base paths, he's had a fairly disappointing season at the plate after a breakout 2022 campaign. He's now slashing .244/.315/.389 with nine homers, 46 runs scored and 39 RBI across 394 plate appearances this season.