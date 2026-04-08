Guardians' Angel Martinez: Big day in big win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martinez went 4-for-5 with a double, a grand slam and a stolen base in Wednesday's 10-2 rout of the Royals.
Getting the start in left field and batting second against southpaw Cole Ragans (thumb), Martinez's big blow came in the eighth inning, when he capped a five-run frame by dropping a slider from right-hander Steven Cruz into the right-field seats with the bases loaded. It was Martinez's first homer, and first RBI, of the year, and after a 3-for-21 (.143) start to the season he's racked up six hits in the last two contests.
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