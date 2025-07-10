Martinez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Astros.

Martinez, who finished Tuesday's extra-inning win with a 10th-inning grand slam, homered in first at-bat Wednesday. The blast extended a hit streak to six games, during which Martinez is 7-for-23 (.304) with five extra-base hits and five RBI. With Lane Thomas (foot) and Gabriel Arias (ankle) both on the 10-day injured list, Martinez has paths to playing time in center field and second base.