Guardians' Angel Martinez: Homers in consecutive at-bats
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martinez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Astros.
Martinez, who finished Tuesday's extra-inning win with a 10th-inning grand slam, homered in first at-bat Wednesday. The blast extended a hit streak to six games, during which Martinez is 7-for-23 (.304) with five extra-base hits and five RBI. With Lane Thomas (foot) and Gabriel Arias (ankle) both on the 10-day injured list, Martinez has paths to playing time in center field and second base.
More News
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Blasts first career grand slam•
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Starts in center field•
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Moves to CF mid-game•
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Back on bench Wednesday•
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Swipes fifth bag•
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Provides lone run in loss•