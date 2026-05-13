Martinez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Angels.

Martinez connected for his sixth home run of the season in the third inning to give the Guardians an early lead. A strong April (five HRs, .825 OPS) has given way to a pedestrian May for Martinez. He entered Tuesday's contest batting .200 (6-for-30) with one extra-base hit and two RBI over the previous 10 games.