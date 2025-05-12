Martinez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.
Martinez will head to the bench for the series opener versus Milwaukee after he had started in each of the last seven contests while batting .280 with a home run and a stolen base. Nolan Jones will shift over to center field in place of Martinez, while the newly recalled Will Brennan enters the lineup as Cleveland's starting right fielder.
