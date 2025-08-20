Martinez started in center field and went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Arizona.

Martinez, who made his second start in the last five games, has experienced a dip in playing time due to the recent promotion of prospect C.J. Kayfus. Martinez's sputtering bat may also play a role in reduced plate appearances going forward. Tuesday's multi-hit effort was his first since July 22; he entered the game with a .111/.211/.175 slash line along with one extra-base hit and two RBI over the previous 20 contests.