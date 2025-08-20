Guardians' Angel Martinez: Lashes two hits in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martinez started in center field and went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Arizona.
Martinez, who made his second start in the last five games, has experienced a dip in playing time due to the recent promotion of prospect C.J. Kayfus. Martinez's sputtering bat may also play a role in reduced plate appearances going forward. Tuesday's multi-hit effort was his first since July 22; he entered the game with a .111/.211/.175 slash line along with one extra-base hit and two RBI over the previous 20 contests.
More News
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Not starting Saturday•
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Three hits in Tuesday's win•
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Moves to leadoff•
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Power surge continues in twin bill•
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Homers in consecutive at-bats•
-
Guardians' Angel Martinez: Blasts first career grand slam•