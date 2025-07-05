Martinez went 1-for-4 in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Tigers.

Martinez started at second base before moving to center field after Lane Thomas (foot) was removed. Thomas suffered a recurrence of plantar fasciitis, an injury that forced him to the injured list from May 30 to June 9. As a result, Martinez could see more opportunities in the outfield if Thomas requires another IL stint. Martinez has scuffled over the last 12 games, going 4-for-30 (.133) with one RBI and zero extra-base hits.