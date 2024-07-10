Martinez went 1-for-6 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Tigers.

Martinez lifted a Kenta Maeda splitter in the top of the first inning for his first home run in his eighth career start. At 22 years old, Martinez became the youngest Guardians player with a home run since Francisco Lindor in April 2016. Martinez has only struck out twice over his first 35 plate appearances while drawing eight walks and showing versatile defense with a start in four different spots in the diamond.