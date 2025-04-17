Martinez started in right field and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 9-1 loss to the Orioles.

Martinez was rewarded for the good work he did in the first four games following his call-up. The switch-hitter entered the game 8-for-14 and potentially could move ahead of Nolan Jones, who served as the left-handed component of a platoon in right field with Jhonkensy Noel prior to Martinez's arrival.