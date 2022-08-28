Hedges went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Mariners.
Hedges singled and stole second as the Guardians attempted a rally in the sixth inning, but Mariners starter Robbie Ray was able to escape trouble. The steal was Hedges' second of the year, his most in any season since 2018. The catcher is batting .214 (9-for-42) with two doubles in August. That's a little better than his .183/.263/.277 slash line for the season through 80 contests. Luke Maile has been the better hitter of the Guardians' backstops in August, but Hedges' defense keeps him in the No. 1 role.