Guardians' Austin Hedges: Not in Saturday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Hedges isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Hedges went 0-for-3 with a run and a walk during Friday's series opener but will get a breather Saturday. Luke Maile is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
