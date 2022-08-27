site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-austin-hedges-not-in-saturdays-lineup-848934 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hedges will sit Saturday against the Mariners.
Hedges has three hits over his last two games, equalling the number he managed over his previous 10 contests. Luke Maile will start behind the plate, catching for Zach Plesac.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read