The Guardians recalled Peterson from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Roundtable.io reports.

Craig Yoho was demoted after allowing two runs in just one-third of an inning Saturday, and it will be Peterson who takes Yoho's spot in the Cleveland bullpen. Peterson has made just one appearance for the Guardians to date, tossing two scoreless innings with three strikeouts against Detroit in his major-league debut back on Sept. 5. The right-hander turned in a 4.41 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 107:38 K:BB over 102 innings with Columbus this season.