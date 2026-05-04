Peterson (triceps) has made two starts for Triple-A Columbus since being activated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday, covering seven innings and striking out six batters while yielding one earned run on four hits and one walk.

Peterson was shelved to begin the season after being diagnosed in late February with a right triceps strain, but he appears to have made a seamless recovery from the injury and was able to join the Columbus rotation last week without requiring a rehab assignment. The Guardians added the 26-year-old righty to their 40-man roster over the winter, but he remains somewhat buried on the organizational depth chart and may need the Cleveland rotation to lose multiple key arms before getting the chance to make his MLB debut.