Lively signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Guardians on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old right-hander receives a major-league deal from Cleveland after collecting a 5.38 ERA and 79:25 K:BB over 88.2 innings with the Reds in 2023. Currently, there wouldn't appear to be room for Lively in the Guardians' rotation. However, it's possible a spot could open up if the club winds up trading Shane Bieber or someone else. More likely, perhaps, is that Lively operates as a long reliever or swingman.