Guardians' Colin Holderman: Takes loss Saturday

Holderman (6-3) did not retire a batter and was tagged with Saturday's loss to the White Sox. He allowed three runs on two hits and hit two batters.

Holderman has been a trusted piece in the Guardians bullpen and was summoned with one runner on base and two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning after starter Gavin Williams threw 102 pitches (one pitch shy of his season high). Holderman promptly hit the first two batters faced to load the bases before allowing a two-run double and two-run single. He entered the contest with a 1.14 ERA over the previous 27 appearances (23.2 innings).