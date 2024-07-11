Schneemann went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Tigers.

Schneemann got the Guardians within a run with his fourth-inning blast, but they couldn't pull even. The utility player has gone 4-for-20 (.200) across seven games in July, though all of those hits have gone for extra bases (two homers, two doubles). He's at a .247/.348/.506 slash line with four homers, 14 RBI, 10 runs scored, four doubles, two triples and one stolen base through 92 plate appearances. Schneemann continues to be an option at multiple positions, putting pressure on Jhonkensy Noel, Tyler Freeman and Brayan Rocchio as the Guardians have a number of different looks to fill out the bottom half of the order.