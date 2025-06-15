Schneemann went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Schneemann spent a large portion of the week on the bench due to a run of opposing left-handed pitchers, but he's been back in the lineup at second base against a pair of Seattle right-handers. The infielder has gone 7-for-24 (.292) over seven contests in June, logging three steals and two RBI in that span. For the season, he's at a .248/.333/.436 slash line with five steals, seven home runs, 18 RBI, 21 runs scored and seven doubles over 169 plate appearances, primarily serving in a strong-side platoon role.