Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Logs steal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneemann went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.
Schneemann spent a large portion of the week on the bench due to a run of opposing left-handed pitchers, but he's been back in the lineup at second base against a pair of Seattle right-handers. The infielder has gone 7-for-24 (.292) over seven contests in June, logging three steals and two RBI in that span. For the season, he's at a .248/.333/.436 slash line with five steals, seven home runs, 18 RBI, 21 runs scored and seven doubles over 169 plate appearances, primarily serving in a strong-side platoon role.
More News
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: First start in five games•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Losing out on starts vs. lefties•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Taking seat Sunday•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Three hits, stolen base in win•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Enters as pinch hitter•
-
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Grabbing seat Tuesday•