Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Paves way for win with home run
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneemann went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Wednesday in a 4-2 win against San Francisco.
Schneemann had the biggest hit of the night for either team with his three-run blast off Justin Verlander in the fourth inning. The long ball was his first extra-base hit since he rapped two doubles against the Yankees on June 4. Schneemann remains in a strong-side platoon role -- he regularly rests against lefty starters -- which dings his fantasy value despite a relatively promising campaign that includes a .775 OPS, eight homers, 21 RBI, 22 runs and five stolen bases through 56 games.
