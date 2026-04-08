Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Sitting against southpaw again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneemann is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
With the Royals sending a second consecutive lefty starter (Cole Ragans) to the hill, the left-handed-hitting Schneemann will remain out of the lineup for another day. Schneemann could still have a clear path to making regular starts in the middle infield against right-handed pitching following Gabriel Arias' (hamstring) recent placement on the injured list.
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