Guardians' Daniel Schneemann: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schneemann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Schneemann started in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader when the Guardians went up against right-handed pitchers, going 1-for-9 with a solo home run and an additional run between the two contests. He'll sit against a righty (Simeon Woods Richardson) on Sunday, opening up room in the lineup for George Valera.
