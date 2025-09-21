default-cbs-image
Schneemann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Schneemann started in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader when the Guardians went up against right-handed pitchers, going 1-for-9 with a solo home run and an additional run between the two contests. He'll sit against a righty (Simeon Woods Richardson) on Sunday, opening up room in the lineup for George Valera.

