Reyes isn't starting the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Padres.

Reyes snapped his six-game hitless streak Sunday against the Athletics when he went 1-for-5 with two RBI, a run and three strikeouts. However, he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games during Wednesday's matinee. Owen Miller will serve as the designated hitter while Richie Palacios starts in left field.

