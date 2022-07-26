Reyes isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Boston.
Reyes sits the night after going 1-for-4 with a trio of strikeouts. Josh Naylor will be the designated hitter while Owen Miller plays first base Tuesday.
More News
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Prevents shutout Sunday•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Gets breather in nightcap•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Not starting Friday•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Three hits, steal in win•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Bashes homer in loss•