Reyes will serve as the Guardians' designated hitter and No. 7 batter in Tuesday's game against the Padres.

Reyes made his first 15 starts out of the cleanup spot, but he hit either fifth or sixth in each of his last four starts in light of his poor start to the season. Though he took a small step forward in Sunday's 7-3 win over Oakland by going 1-for-5 with two RBI, he still struck out three times and enters the week with a lowly .139 batting average and .171 on-base average on the campaign. He'll sink in the order yet again Tuesday, and Reyes could frequently find himself in a bottom-third spot in the lineup until he cuts down on his bloated 46.3 percent strikeout rate and begins tapping into more power.