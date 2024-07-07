Noel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Giants.

Noel has hit three homers over his first eight major-league games. The outfielder also contributed a sacrifice fly in Saturday's contest for his second multi-RBI game. He's hitting a decent .261, though he also has a 2:10 BB:K. Noel's power has never been in question as a prospect, but that high strikeout rate is likely to weigh him down in a larger sample. He was striking out at a 21.1 percent rate in Triple-A this year, so he will just need some time to adjust to major-league pitching. Noel is currently splitting time in right field with Daniel Schneemann, though it hasn't been a strict platoon situation.