Noel started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's spring game against Milwaukee.

Noel's seventh-inning home run was his second of the Cactus League. He's hit safely in eight of the last nine spring games and looks poised to make the Opening Day roster. Noel is expected to be the right-handed component of a platoon in right field along with lefty Will Brennan. Noel is batting .282 (11-for-39) with two homers, four RBI, one steal and a significant 16 strikeouts this spring.