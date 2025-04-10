Noel went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the White Sox.
With the hit-and-run on in the first inning, Noel singled through a vacated shortstop hole to produce Cleveland's first run. He had two of the team's three hits, as the Guardians used seven walks, two steals and aggressive baserunning to eke out the win. Noel's run-producing single snapped an 0-for-15 skid.
More News
-
Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel: Makes rare start against righty•
-
Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel: Starts opener•
-
Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel: Hits second spring homer•
-
Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel: Still has chance for roster spot•
-
Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel: Competing for starting job•
-
Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel: Absent from Game 3 lineup•