Noel went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the White Sox.

With the hit-and-run on in the first inning, Noel singled through a vacated shortstop hole to produce Cleveland's first run. He had two of the team's three hits, as the Guardians used seven walks, two steals and aggressive baserunning to eke out the win. Noel's run-producing single snapped an 0-for-15 skid.